Rafael Leao of AC Milan Luka Modric after the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on May 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool and Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the player. Manchester United have been heavily linked with him, and they will face competition from Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old has decided to leave the Italian club, and he wants to take on a new challenge. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

They could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and the Portuguese international could be a very handy option. He can operate on either flank as well as centrally. He will add pace, flair, and goals to the team. Leao has 13 goal contributions this season.

He has the physicality for English football, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies next season.

Liverpool and Manchester United will also be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football. That could give them an edge in the transfer race. The 26-year-old should look to join a club where he will be a player. He will not want to sit on the bench at this stage of his career.

Liverpool and Chelsea are in need of wide players who can add explosive pace and trickery in the final third. The Portuguese international could be the ideal fit for them. He is more likely to play regularly with Liverpool and Chelsea. At Manchester United, he would have to compete with Matheus Cunha, who has been excellent this past season.

It remains to be seen where he ends up.