Pedro Goncalves of Sporting CP with Mateus Fernandes of Sporting CP before the start of the Pre-Season Friendly match between Sporting CP and KRC Genk at Estadio Algarve on July 19, 2023 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes was signed last summer from Southampton for a fee of €44 million.

However, the club’s disappointing season and the likelihood of a major rebuild have significantly increased the chances of his departure.

West Ham have placed a €50–60 million valuation on the player, though this figure is expected to drop following relegation. Fernandes is under contract until 2030 and has no release clause. While this strengthens West Ham’s negotiating position, financial pressures mean a sale this summer appears increasingly likely.

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Man United lead Mateus Fernandes race

Manchester United are emerging as the strongest contenders. The club views Fernandes as a long-term solution in midfield, with reports suggesting he could play alongside captain Bruno Fernandes. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United’s transfer committee has “accelerated talks” with the player’s representatives, and Fernandes himself is said to be attracted by the opportunity to play Champions League football.

Arsenal remain interested in Fernandes as a replacement for Christian Norgaard. Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely. Chelsea and Aston Villa have joined the race, adding further competition, while in Italy, Inter, Juventus, and Napoli are all keeping tabs on the midfielder.

In conclusion, Mateus Fernandes’ future is shaping up to be a chess match between West Ham’s financial strategy and the ambitions of Europe’s elite clubs.

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Where will Fernandes end up?

Manchester United’s strong pursuit, Arsenal and PSG’s interest, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid’s alternative plans, and the involvement of Serie A giants make this one of the most strategic midfield transfer sagas of the 2026 summer window.

The 21-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. He is a tremendous talent who has shown his quality in a struggling team. There is no doubt he is good enough to play, and he could be an asset for clubs like Manchester United.