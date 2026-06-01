Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United vs Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Moussa Diaby, who could be on his way out of Al-Ittihad this summer.

The 26-year-old has previously played in the Premier League with Aston Villa and has done quite well for the Saudi Arabian club, joining them for €60 million. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure.

According to a report via FussballDaten, Manchester United have been monitoring him closely.

Manchester United need more depth in the attacking unit, and the man could prove to be a very useful acquisition. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Diaby is at the peak of his career, and a return to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage. He will want to compete at a high-level and fight for major trophies. Manchester United could provide him with Champions League football next season.

The Saudi Arabian club might not want to lose a key player like him easily. He has a contract with them until 2029, and they are under pressure to sell. The attacker might need to push for a move, and Manchester United will have to offer a premium in order to get the deal done.

Diaby can operate on either flanks and his ability to take on defenders and beat them in one versus one situation will add some much needed unpredictability to the Manchester United attacking unit. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and facing top-class defenders. They need more technical ability and flair to break them down.

Diaby has scored six goals for the Saudi Arabian outfit this season and picked up 15 assists.