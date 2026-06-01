(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal have both made formal enquiries for AC Milan’s star winger Rafael Leao, who appears set to leave San Siro this summer.

The Portuguese international has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most electrifying attacking talents, and his impending availability has immediately sparked a high-stakes transfer battle between two of England’s biggest clubs as they look to bolster their front lines ahead of the new campaign.

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Nico Schira update on Rafael Leao

The transfer race officially ignited following a major update from renowned journalist and transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

Taking to X, Schira confirmed that both Premier League giants have already touched base with the winger’s camp to understand the financial parameters of a potential deal.

“Manchester United and Arsenal have asked info for Rafa Leao, who is ready to leave AC Milan in the summer transfer window and would like to play in Premier League. No bids yet.”

#ManchesterUnited and #Arsenal have asked info for Rafa #Leao, who is ready to leave #ACMilan in the summer transfer window and would like to play in Premier League. No bids yet. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 1, 2026

While formal club-to-club bids have not yet been submitted to AC Milan, the initial groundwork is firmly being laid.

Leao’s apparent desire to test himself in England gives both United and Arsenal a massive boost, effectively green-lighting internal discussions over how to structure a package for the dynamic forward.

Elite winger attracting Europe’s biggest clubs

Leao’s readiness to leave Serie A has sent shockwaves through the market, ensuring he will be one of the most highly sought-after players this summer.

While Man United and Arsenal have made enquires, they are not the only ones linked with the attacker.

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Liverpool have also been long interested in Leao and recent reports have once again linked the Portuguese with the Reds along with Chelsea.

Player Club Apps Goals Assists Rafael Leao AC Milan 291 80 65

Rafael Leao stats via transfermarkt

Blessed with blistering pace, elite dribbling ability, and a proven track record in big games, the Portuguese forward represents a transformative signing for any elite side.