(Photo by Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Arsenal are being sued by former kit manager Mark Bonnick for wrongful termination.

According to The Guardian, Bonnick, a lifelong supporter who served the North London outfit for over two decades, has launched an Employment Tribunal claim for unfair dismissal and discrimination, alleging that the club bowed to external reputational pressures rather than assessing his case fairly.

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Mark Bonnick suing Arsenal for being fired for wrongful termination

The legal battle represents a dramatic fallout between Arsenal and a dedicated, long-serving staff member.

Bonnick spent 22 years working within the club’s academy setup, ensuring operational standards behind the scenes were met daily.

However, his tenure came to an abrupt and controversial end when he was handed his dismissal notice.

Backed by the European Legal Support Centre (ELSC), Bonnick has filed a comprehensive legal claim against the Gunners.

His legal representatives argue that the club failed in its duty of care to protect a veteran employee from online targeting, choosing instead to enforce a termination that they claim constitutes political censorship and discrimination based on his beliefs.

What exactly happened?

The conflict traces back to a series of social media posts made by Bonnick on X, in which he expressed strong political views, criticism of Israel, and solidarity with Palestine.

Following an intense online backlash and an alleged coordinated campaign from pro-Israel social media accounts, Arsenal leadership intervened, initially suspending the veteran kitman before officially firing him.

Crucially, internal documents later obtained via data access requests revealed that the FA had explicitly reviewed Bonnick’s social media activity prior to his termination and formally emailed Arsenal stating that his posts did not breach any governing body rules.

Furthermore, during his subsequent internal appeal, Arsenal’s disciplinary board admitted that they did not find his statements to be antisemitic.

Despite these acknowledgments, the club chose to uphold the sacking, justifying the decision on the grounds that the resulting media coverage had brought Arsenal “into disrepute.”

For Bonnick, who was ousted just a short time away from retirement, the stance represents a massive double standard, and his ongoing legal challenge aims to secure a public apology, financial damages, and a review of how football clubs handle staff political expression.

Arsenal also accused of pushing Mesut Ozil out for his political views

For many critics and football fans, Bonnick’s legal battle highlights a familiar pattern at the Emirates Stadium.

The case has drawn immediate, uncomfortable comparisons to how Arsenal handled former superstar playmaker Mesut Ozil, whose Gunners career deteriorated rapidly after he voiced political opinions online.

Back in December 2019, Özil used his social media platforms to condemn China’s alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

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Fearful of a catastrophic financial and commercial backlash in the lucrative Chinese market, where state broadcaster CCTV went as far as pulling an Arsenal match from its schedule in retaliation, the north London club acted swiftly.

Arsenal released a highly publicised statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo, aggressively distancing themselves from their own player and stating that the club “always adheres to the principle of not involving itself in politics.”

Following the incident, the World Cup winner went from being an indispensable focal point of the squad to being completely frozen out, eventually left out of both the Premier League and Europa League squads entirely before his contract was terminated.

Speaking at the Leadership in the Age of Confusion Summit last month, Ozil opened up about how his former club forced him out.

He said:

“I heard about Uighur Turks and then I made my research. Then, of course, as a star, I had a voice. And I knew also if I post something about this kind of thing, I will get in trouble. But I didn’t care. I posted and I am happy. “So, of course, they closed [on] me the doors. They didn’t let me play anymore. I understand also my team-mates. So, when they get in touch with me, they will also be in trouble. “They have to take care of their own family also so this was my decision to react to what I did. Of course, I had difficult times because you know I was enjoying playing football. They just took it away from me.”

? SCANDALE ARSENAL : OZIL BALANCE TOUT L’ancien joueur des Gunners Mesut Özil révèle que le club lui a fermé la porte après son post sur le génocide des Ouïghours. « Certaines choses sont plus importantes que le football ?? » Un joueur légendaire sacrifié pour avoir osé… pic.twitter.com/HwDDrIBjTu — AES Alerte (@Aesalerte) April 30, 2026

Critics argue that both the Özil precedent and Bonnick’s ongoing lawsuit demonstrate a history of the club prioritising commercial safety and public relations over protecting the free speech of its personnel.