New update in Tottenham's manager search (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jean-Matteo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt during the summer transfer window.

The French under-21 International has done quite well for the German club, and he has attracted the attention of the North London outfit.

Tottenham need more quality on the flanks, and the 21-year-old could be ideal for them. He will add explosive pace and unpredictability going forward. He can take on defenders and create opportunities in one-on-one situations. He will also help score goals. Bahoya has eight goal contributions this season.

According to reports from Spain, the player clocked at a top speed of 37.1 km/h in the league this season, and his rapid pace in the final third could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. An offer around €70 million might be required to get the transfer across the line.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya is a young player with a lot of potential, and he might be able to justify the investment in future. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham is prepared to break the Bank for him. They need more quality in the final third if they want to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season. They finished 17th in the league table, and they will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification next season.

They have looked toothless in the attack at times, and a quality wide player could make a big difference. Ideally, they should look to invest in a quality striker as well. They have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season.