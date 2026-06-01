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RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande has reportedly given the ‘green light’ to a summer move to PSG, though the young winger remains highly tempted by serious interest from Liverpool.

According to a latest report from Foot Mercato, PSG sporting director Luis Campos is determined to regenerate the French champions’ squad following an exhausting campaign.

Campos has identified the 19-year-old Ivorian as the perfect impactful profile to solve the club’s current tactical imbalance on the right flank.

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Liverpool target Yan Diomande gives green light to PSG

While PSG have already held multiple meetings with RB Leipzig management to secure a deal, they face fierce opposition from the Premier League.

The French outlet notes that Liverpool have made Diomande their absolute priority target as they actively plan for life after Mohamed Salah.

Diomande’s rise in Germany explains why Europe’s elite are circling. Having arrived at Leipzig from Leganés just last summer, the teenager completely shattered expectations, racking up an impressive 13 goals and 9 assists across 36 matches.

His explosive performances earned him the prestigious Bundesliga Best Young Player award this season.

Under contract until 2030, Leipzig hold a position of immense strength in negotiations. While Diomandé has rejected potential overtures from Bayern Munich, his head has been turned by the project on offer at Anfield, leaving the race completely open.

Liverpool also interested in Bradley Barcola as alternative

Knowing that a bidding war with the wealthy Parisian outfit could drive Diomande’s price tag to astronomical levels, Liverpool’s recruitment team is already mapping out alternative options.

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Reports suggest that the Reds are also keeping close tabs on PSG’s own Bradley Barcola.

The dynamic French international predominantly operates on the left side, but his versatility, tactical intelligence, and terrifying pace make him an attractive profile for Liverpool’s frontline rebuild.

If PSG manage to leverage Diomande’s mutual desire to move to the Parc des Princes and finalise a package with Leipzig, it could inadvertently push Barcola further down Luis Enrique’s pecking order, potentially opening the door for Liverpool to swoop in.