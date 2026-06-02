Jude Bellingham and Dean Huijsen (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola increasingly looks like he’s going to be the next Liverpool manager and there’s already transfer news coming in about the players he wants.

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The Spanish tactician, who is leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract, has been strongly linked with the Liverpool job by BBC Sport and others after the recent sacking of Arne Slot.

And now a report from Fichajes claims that Iraola has already asked the Reds about potential signings, with one of his priorities being Real Madrid centre-back Dean Huijsen.

The Merseyside giants could do with strengthening at the back this summer after the departure of Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer, and Huijsen is someone Iraola knows well.

Dean Huijsen to link up with Andoni Iraola again at Liverpool?

Huijsen was a key player for Iraola at Bournemouth last season, with the talented young centre-back’s fine form for the Cherries leading to interest from a host of bigger clubs before he eventually ended up at Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has arguably not been entirely convincing during his time at the Bernabeu so far, though, so it could be that there’ll be an opportunity for clubs to move for him this summer.

Given Liverpool’s need for signings in defence, and Iraola’s connections with the player, this move could make a lot of sense for all parties involved.

Liverpool might need two CB signings this summer

Huijsen could be a good option for LFC to replace the departing Konate in defence, but Iraola will also surely need to think about Virgil van Dijk’s situation as well.

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The experienced Netherlands international remains a top player, but he’s not getting any younger and there are perhaps signs that he’s starting to look past his peak at this level.

It will be interesting to see if these Huijsen links go anywhere, while TEAMtalk have also mentioned Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez as another name on Liverpool’s radar for that area of their squad.