Nathaniel Brown in action for Eintracht Frankfurt against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Leon Kügeler, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown on a long list of transfer targets for this summer.

It is not yet clear if the Germany international is seen as a priority for the Gunners, but he’s one of the left-back options they appreciate, according to the Athletic.

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This also confirms our previous exclusive from a few months ago that Brown was someone Arsenal were keeping an eye on.

After four goals and six assists in all competitions this season, it seems clear that Brown has plenty to offer from left-back, while he’s also versatile enough to fill in in midfield.

The 22-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, so Mikel Arteta could do well to start working with him soon so he can mould him into an even better player with his expert coaching.

What could Nathaniel Brown transfer mean for Arsenal?

Arsenal already have Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, while Piero Hincapie also joined on loan last summer, with the Athletic reporting that his move will be made permanent.

If AFC do end up pursuing Brown strongly, then it could perhaps suggest that Arteta is planning to offload Calafiori, who has had injury problems during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

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The Italy international is a fine player on his day, and it could still be that he could turn things around for himself at Arsenal, but the arrival of Hincapie, who started ahead of him in the Champions League final, could all point towards his future being in real doubt.

Having Hincapie and Brown as rotation options next season could be good for Arsenal, but it would likely raise questions about Calafiori.

Then again, the 24-year-old could perhaps also fill in at centre-back, so there might be a role for him if he changes positions like Myles Lewis-Skelly has, with the young Englishman recently switching from left-back to central midfield.