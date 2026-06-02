Arsenal fans rally behind Gabriel after Champions League heartbreak with classy gesture

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Gabriel Magalhães may have missed the decisive penalty in Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but the reaction from supporters has been the complete opposite of what many expected.



According to The Athletic, Arsenal fans have shown huge support for the Brazilian defender since Saturday’s final, making him the club’s top-selling shirt name.

His printed name sales have reportedly risen by 350% since the defeat, and at one point he was outselling every other Arsenal player by double.

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That response says a lot about the connection between Gabriel and the Arsenal fanbase.

The centre-back stepped up for the fifth penalty knowing he had to score to keep Arsenal alive, but he fired his effort over the bar as PSG won the shootout.

Gabriel misses his penalty ❌ PSG WIN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!! 🏆 📺 TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6XSuU3xqsN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Gabriel missed a crucial penalty for Arsenal against PSG

It was a brutal ending for a player who had been one of Arsenal’s most important figures all season.

The final itself was painful. Arsenal drew 1-1 with PSG after extra time before losing 4-3 on penalties, missing the chance to win their first Champions League trophy.

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Gabriel later admitted the defeat was “painful,” which is understandable considering the scale of the moment.

But instead of turning on him, Arsenal supporters have backed him in a really powerful way.

Buying his shirt after such a difficult moment is more than just a gesture. It is fans saying they remember everything he has done for the club, not just one penalty.

Fans ready to rally behind the Brazilian

That is important because football can be cruel. One mistake in a final can follow a player for years.

But in Gabriel’s case, Arsenal fans seem determined not to let that happen.

They know he helped them win the Premier League this season and played a huge part in getting them to the biggest match in European club football.

This is one of the best fan reactions you will see. It would have been easy for supporters to blame Gabriel, especially after such a heartbreaking defeat. Instead, they chose loyalty.

That matters. Gabriel did not hide. He asked for responsibility, took the fifth penalty and missed. That hurts, but courage should still count for something.

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