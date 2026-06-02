Huge clear-out: Arsenal likely to sell at least six players, could even rise to eight

Arsenal players celebrate with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a few sales this summer, with the Gunners open to offers for at least six players, while it’s suggested that two more face uncertain futures.

Mikel Arteta may have just won the Premier League with this squad of players, but he will be keen to keep on improving, and that likely means being ruthless with a few under-performers.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal look set to listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, Christian Norgaard, and loaned-out duo Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The report adds that Leandro Trossard is in the final year of his contract, implying that it could make sense to sell him, while Ethan Nwaneri’s future is uncertain as the north Londoners look to cash in on an academy player, whose sale would represent ‘pure profit’.

Who can leave and who is untouchable from Arsenal’s 2025/26 title-winning squad?

Arsenal fans may have differing opinions on who the most important members of this team are, but there are clearly some players who haven’t done enough and should be moved on.

The mention of names like Vieira and Nelson won’t come as any surprise after their lack of impact before going out on loan, and they’ve not done a great deal in those loan spells either.

Meanwhile, Jesus has been injury prone and a tad inconsistent when he has been fit and available, and Martinelli managed just one league goal in the season just gone.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Others like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya are sure to be seen as untouchable, but how about the rest?

Arsenal squad status for summer 2026

Here’s a look at how Arsenal might view their squad this summer, though of course things can change quickly in football and the transfer market – what are your thoughts on the below? Let us know in the comments!

UNTOUCHABLE:

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, David Raya, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino

AVAILABLE:

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira, Christian Norgaard

UNCERTAIN/DEPENDS ON OFFERS:

Martin Odegaard, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Riccardo Calafiori