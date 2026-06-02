Arsenal players watching the penalty shoot-out against PSG (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba could reportedly be set to undergo surgery on a back injury that has been troubling him for some time.

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The France international has been described as being very doubtful for the 2026 World Cup in a report from ESPN, which will undoubtedly be seen as a huge blow for the player in a tournament his side will be one of the favourites to win.

Alternatively, a report from L’Equipe has stated that although Saliba could be able to play at the World Cup this summer, he would require surgery after the tournament, and this means Arsenal already expect to have to make do without him for the start of next season.

William Saliba is crucial for Arsenal and France

Saliba has been a world class performer for Arsenal in recent times, helping the Gunners win the Premier League title in 2025/26, as well as reaching the finals of the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly up there with the very best players in the world in his position, and he would have been seen as an important player for France this summer.

Les Bleus have numerous other top talents in their squad, and should still be alright defensively as the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate can also step up in Saliba’s absence.

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With world class attackers like Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue in the France attack, they should still have it in them to be strong challengers for the World Cup, but there’s no question that manager Didier Deschamps would ideally have liked to have Saliba there too.

The bigger worry could be for Arsenal, though, as they’ll hope this injury doesn’t keep Saliba out for too long at the start of next season.

Mikel Arteta will have his sights set on retaining the Premier League title and going one better in the Champions League, so he’ll need to have his best players available as often as possible, with injuries often holding his team back in the campaign just gone.