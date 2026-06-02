Arteta plans major summer rebuild as Arsenal decide priority position to strengthen

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Arsenal are expected to focus heavily on improving the left side of their attack this summer, with the club viewing left wing as an area where they can still raise the level.



According to The Athletic, Arsenal have been looking at that position for some time, and it is now set to become one of their main priorities in the transfer window.

That makes sense after a season where Mikel Arteta’s side won the Premier League but still fell short in the Champions League final.

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The team is already excellent, but the next step is about adding more difference-makers in key attacking areas.

The left-wing situation is interesting because Arsenal already have good players there.

Arsenal lack world class quality on the left-wing

Gabriel Martinelli has pace, work rate and big-game moments, while Leandro Trossard has often been useful with his intelligence and finishing.

But neither has fully made the role untouchable, and that is probably why the club are considering an upgrade.

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Recent reports have also suggested Arsenal could listen to offers for some attacking players, including Gabriel Jesus, as part of a wider refresh.

The possible departure of Jesus matters because it could open the door for a different type of centre-forward, even though No.9 is not seen as the most urgent area.

Arsenal’s recruitment staff have also been studying other positions. A midfielder who can play as a No.6 or No.8 is on the radar, while both full-back areas are being assessed.

That tells you this is not just about one signing. Arsenal are trying to strengthen the squad properly so they can compete again on all fronts.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could affect those plans. His recent development has given Arteta something to think about, especially because he can operate at left-back and in midfield.

Jack Wilshere recently praised his adaptability and suggested midfield may eventually become his best role.

Gunners need more depth on the left side of attack

Arsenal are right to make left wing a priority. They do not need a rebuild, but they do need more attacking variety.

When games become tight, especially in Europe, they need another player who can beat defenders, create from nothing and consistently produce goals.

The smart move would be to sign a left winger who can immediately challenge for a starting place, then add a flexible midfielder if the right opportunity appears.

Full-back depth is useful, but Lewis-Skelly’s rise may save them money there.

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