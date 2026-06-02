Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is wanted by two of the biggest clubs in the world

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Marc Cucurella’s future at Chelsea has become uncertain, with several clubs reportedly contacting the defender’s representatives about a possible summer move.



According to The Athletic, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in the 27-year-old Spain international, while Atlético Madrid and Manchester City have also been mentioned.

Chelsea are not actively forcing him out, but reports suggest they would be prepared to listen if an offer matches their valuation.

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This is an interesting situation because Cucurella has had a mixed Chelsea career.

He arrived from Brighton in a big-money deal and, at different points, looked like both a useful squad player and someone struggling to justify his price tag.

Marc Cucurella could be on his way out of Chelsea

His energy, aggression and versatility have never been in doubt, but Chelsea’s constant changes have made it hard for many players to settle properly.

Now, with Chelsea again reshaping the squad under Xabi Alonso, Cucurella’s place is no longer completely guaranteed.

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He is under contract until 2028, so the club are not in a weak position, but he is one of the older players in a very young group and could be moved on if the right bid arrives.

Barcelona’s interest makes sense emotionally and tactically. Cucurella came through La Masia, and a return to Spain would naturally appeal.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the Spaniard

Barça are looking at left-back options, although any move may depend on exits in their current defensive group.

Real Madrid’s interest is also understandable. They admire Cucurella’s profile and are assessing left-back options, but reports suggest there is still uncertainty over whether they will make a serious move.

Chelsea should not panic-sell Cucurella, but they should be open-minded.

He is a good player, and in the right system he can be very useful. However, if a Spanish club offers strong money, this may be a sensible time for both sides to move on.

Enzo Maresca praised Cucurella’s level at Chelsea, saying he had been strong defensively and also important in possession, calling the defender ‘phenomenal‘.

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