Chelsea make enquiry to sign 'fantastic' defender from Premier League rivals Liverpool

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Chelsea have reportedly made a gentle enquiry into Ibrahima Konaté’s situation, with the French defender set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of June, according to The Athletic.

Konaté’s departure has now been confirmed, bringing an end to his five-year stay at Anfield.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for around £36 million, but talks over a new deal collapsed after the two sides failed to agree terms.

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Wage disagreements were a key reason behind the breakdown.

From Chelsea’s point of view, this is an interesting opportunity rather than a guaranteed pursuit.

A Premier League-proven centre-back available without a transfer fee will always attract attention, especially when he is still in his prime years.

Chelsea show interest in Ibrahima Konaté

Konaté has played at the top level, won major trophies and has the physical profile Chelsea often look for in defenders.

Virgil Van Dijk has praised his teammate Konate and called him ‘fantastic‘.

But “free transfer” does not really mean free. Konaté would likely demand a large salary, a signing-on fee and agent payments.

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That is probably why Chelsea’s interest is being described as an enquiry rather than an aggressive move.

They are checking the situation, not necessarily preparing to throw everything at it.

There is also serious competition. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have both been linked with Konaté, while reports in Spain have even claimed Madrid are already moving strongly for him.

The Guardian also reported that Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern and PSG were among the clubs monitoring his future after contract talks with Liverpool failed.

Should the Blues target a move for Konaté?

For Chelsea, the decision depends on squad planning. New manager Xabi Alonso will want defenders who can play out from the back, defend space and handle pressure.

Konaté can do that when fully fit, but his injury record and wage expectations make this a deal that needs careful thought.

Chelsea are right to ask the question, but they should not get dragged into an expensive free-agent battle.

Konaté is a very good defender, and signing him from Liverpool would be a big statement, but the overall package could become costly very quickly.

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