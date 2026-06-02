(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace look set to replace Oliver Glasner with in-demand RC Lens manager Pierre Sage, following a stunning European campaign that has left the south London club highly ambitious.

Having just won UEFA Conference League, the Eagles are determined to make a statement appointment to spearhead the next phase of their tactical evolution in the Premier League.

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Crystal Palace preparing offer for Pierre Sage to replace Oliver Glasner

According to the latest from Julien Laurens of ESPN, Crystal Palace are actively preparing a formal offer for the newly crowned Ligue 1 Manager of the Season.

The 47-year-old French tactician is currently under contract with Lens for another two years, and owner Joseph Oughourlian is desperate to retain his services ahead of a potential Champions League campaign.

However, sources reveal that Oughourlian is acutely aware of Sage’s desire to test himself in England next season.

Crucially, the prospect of taking over the recently crowned UEFA Conference League champions makes Palace an incredibly enticing destination.

The report claims that Palace have began talks with the French club who are braced for an opening offer from Steve Parish and the Palace board within the coming hours.

Pierre Sage is among the candidates linked with Liverpool

The race for Sage’s signature carries immense weight across the Premier League, notably because the Frenchman has also been heavily linked with the vacant hot seat at Anfield.

Liverpool’s recruitment team added Sage to their managerial shortlist following the dismissal of Arne Slot.

While the Merseyside giants are currently pushing hard to finalise an agreement with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Sage has remained a high-priority alternative.

Palace’s decision to move aggressively for the Lens boss stems directly from the collapse of their own pursuit of Iraola, making a swift appointment paramount to avoid a prolonged summer saga.

Why Sage is among one of the most in demand managers right now

Sage’s rapid rise to prominence has made him one of the most sought-after coaching minds in European football.

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After a brief spell at Lyon, he took over a mid-table Lens squad last summer and completely transformed their fortunes, deploying a fluid, high-octane system.

He masterminded a sensational season in France, guiding Lens to a historic Coupe de France trophy and pushing heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain right to the wire in a thrilling Ligue 1 title race.

Combined with his exceptional track record of developing elite young talent, Sage represents the perfect modern profile to inherit a dynamic Palace squad hungry for sustained success after two consecutive years of silverware.