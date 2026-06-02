(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has reached a verbal agreement in place with Real Madrid as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The bombshell news comes just 48 hours after Liverpool officially confirmed that the French central defender would be leaving Anfield upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June, capping off a tumultuous weekend for the Merseyside club following the dismissal of head coach Arne Slot.

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Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid

The structural details of the blockbuster free transfer were broken early Tuesday afternoon. Taking to X, Romano confirmed that personal terms have already been ironed out between the Spanish giants and the departing Liverpool centre-back.

“BREAKING: Real Madrid have verbal agreement in place with Ibrahima Konaté! Four year deal to be signed, depending on if/when Florentino Pérez is re-elected. Here we go, expected right after. 🔜 Konaté put Saudi bids on hold for Real Madrid, as @marcosbenito9 reported.”

?? BREAKING: Real Madrid have verbal agreement in place with Ibrahima Konaté! Four year deal to be signed, depending on if/when Florentino Pérez is re-elected. Here we go, expected right after. ? Konaté put Saudi bids on hold for Real Madrid, as @marcosbenito9 reported. pic.twitter.com/MjWDhxjHVc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

The proposed four-year contract will solidify Madrid’s defensive spine well for the next couple of years.

While lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League were heavily pushed to tempt the 27-year-old, the allure of wearing the iconic white shirt at the Santiago Bernabéu ultimately halted all middle-eastern negotiations.

Real Madrid’s long-standing interest finally pays off

The pursuit of the French international represents a masterclass in market patience from Los Blancos.

Konate has been linked with a move to Madrid all season, with his contract standoff seen as part of a collaborated scheme for a free transfer.

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While internal interest from the board cooled off slightly over the winter months due to a drop in Liverpool’s collective domestic form, the opportunity to snap up an elite, prime-age defender without a transfer fee proved entirely irresistible.

The move follows a familiar strategy employed by Florentino Pérez and the Madrid hierarchy, who have increasingly targeted elite players approaching the end of their contracts.

Konate follows familiar Liverpool-to-Madrid pathway

Should the deal be formally completed, Konaté would follow former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in making the switch from Anfield to the Santiago Bernabéu.

For Real Madrid, it represents another significant coup in the transfer market, securing an established international defender without a transfer fee while strengthening a position that has required reinforcement.

Konaté leaves Liverpool having played a key role in the club’s recent successes, including their Premier League title-winning campaign, and now appears set to begin the next chapter of his career in Spain.