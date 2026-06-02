Yunus Musah in action for Atalanta (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Leeds United could reportedly be interested in Atalanta’s versatile midfielder Yunus Musah if he becomes available this summer.

The Yorkshire outfit have American owners, so may well be keen to explore that market again, with Musah someone who has long been on their radar.

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That’s according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, with the insider expecting that the Musah to Leeds story could be one to watch this summer.

Discussing Leeds’ plans, Brown insists that manager Daniel Farke is keen to be backed in the transfer market after keeping the club in the Premier League this season.

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Leeds United to pursue Yunus Musah transfer?

Discussing links with Musah, Brown said: “Yunus Musah has been on Leeds’ radar for a while.

“Their owners always seem keen to bring in American players, it’s something they’ve looked at in the past and he could be the latest one on their radar.

“Brenden Aaronson is an example of what I mean there.

“Daniel Farke is keen to be backed in the summer, he’s spoken out to demand the board shows some ambition, so we can expect them to be busy.

“If Musah is going to become available, I expect Leeds will be one of a few clubs looking at him.

“Their scouts will know all about him, the positives and the negatives, and it would have been good for them to watch him at the World Cup but he won’t be involved there.

“He hasn’t quite done it at AC Milan, so a change of environment and a change of league could suit him, and he will be keen to play in the Premier League.”

Musah can play midfield or wing-back and has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past.

Still only 23 years of age, the USA international looks like someone who could have a bright future ahead of him, and he’ll surely want to test himself in the Premier League.

Musah has already shown what he can do in Serie A with spells at AC Milan and Atalanta, while he previously also shone in La Liga with Valencia.