(Photo by Liverpool FC/Mike Hewitt - FIFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries is under serious threat, with Real Madrid now emerging as strong favourites to secure the Dutch international’s signature this summer.

The Reds have been tracking the dynamic defender since the January window as part of their long-term plans to strengthen the right side of defence, but developments in Spain have dramatically shifted the transfer landscape.

Real Madrid close to signing Denzel Dumfries

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, advanced discussions are now taking place between Real Madrid and the player’s representatives, with the right-back reportedly favouring a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Romano also revealed a key financial detail: Dumfries has a release clause worth €20m, lower than previously reported figures, making him a highly attractive market opportunity.

? Negotiations underway between Real Madrid and Denzel Dumfries’ camp as it’s the favorite destination of the right back. Liverpool are also keen since January, even without Arne Slot. ?? Release clause worth €20m and not €25m, as revealed today. ? https://t.co/6uLyYKh9kn pic.twitter.com/oKG0qqNBds — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

Further reports from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg suggest that personal terms between Dumfries and Real Madrid are already close to being finalised, with only formal approval from the Spanish club hierarchy remaining.

While Liverpool are still actively keeping tabs on the Inter defender, who remains under contract in Italy until 2028, the player is openly holding out for Madrid to finalise the paperwork, leaving us firmly on the back foot.

If triggered, the clause would allow Madrid to complete one of the most cost-effective defensive signings of the summer.

Club Apps Goals Assists Inter Milan 207 27 28 PSV Eindhoven 124 16 20 Sparta Rotterdam 72 2 5 SC Heerenveen 37 4 8 Sparta U21 14 0 0 Barendrecht U19 4 0 0 Sparta U19 1 0 0 Total 459 49 61

Denzel Dumfries career stats via Transfermarkt

Liverpool’s right-back position remains a problem

Liverpool have long identified Dumfries as a priority target due to ongoing structural issues in the right-back position.

Although the club invested heavily in Jeremie Frimpong last summer to add attacking thrust and pace, his debut season has been disrupted by fitness problems and inconsistency.

In addition, academy graduate Conor Bradley has also struggled with injuries, leaving Liverpool short of reliable options in the position.

As a result, midfielders like Dominik Szoboszlai were forced to fill in defensively.

Big season ahead for Jeremie Frimpong

Dumfries remains under contract at Inter Milan until 2028, but the existence of a €20 million release clause has created a rare opportunity in the transfer market.

Real Madrid have accelerated negotiations and the player is close to a move to Spain.

And while Liverpool may have been interested in the Dutchman, the fact that they signed Jeremie Frimpong for the role only last season makes a deal a bit complicated.

Frimpong showed his superb ability during his time at Bayer Leverkusen but failed to replicate that in his debut season at Anfield.

That said, he was not the only player who underperformed under Arne Slot’s passive tactics. Which is why it will be interesting to see if the incoming manager, most likely Andoni Iraola, can unlock his ability in the coming season.