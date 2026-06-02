Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Club Brugge central defender Joel Ordonez, who has long been on their radar.

We’ve previously reported here on Liverpool having an interest in Ordonez, though at the time we were told that their interest had cooled, with Newcastle United perhaps a more likely suitor.

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Things change quickly in the football transfer market, however, with the Reds now in need of a replacement for Ibrahima Konate after his departure at the end of his contract.

According to TEAMtalk, this means Liverpool are now looking again at Ordonez as one of their top targets to come in under Andoni Iraola, whose move to take over from Arne Slot is advancing.

Joel Ordonez to help fix Liverpool’s defence?

TEAMtalk’s report suggests that Ordonez has impressed a lot of top Premier League clubs, so there’s certainly a lot of sense in Liverpool making him a priority right now.

The talented 22-year-old has really impressed during his time playing in the Belgian top flight, though of course it would be a big step up for him to come to a top English club.

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LFC might do well to make more than one signing in defence this summer, though, with Konate’s exit also coming after a dip in form from the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

While Ordonez could be brought in with more of a long-term view, there could also be room for the Merseyside giants to bring in another more experienced defender alongside him.

It’s early days yet, with the season only ending last week, but it seems Liverpool’s transfer plans are starting to come together, and Ordonez looks like a good option for them to be looking at.