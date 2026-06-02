Enzo Maresca plotting Man City transfer raid for Chelsea star who was key to his tactics

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca is reportedly looking to work with Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto again.

The Italian tactician, who is expected to be announced as Manchester City’s new manager in the coming days, has his eyes set on the versatile Chelsea defender, TEAMtalk has claimed.

Sources confirm that intermediaries have been actively informing top European clubs that Gusto could be one of several Blues players whose situation is up for consideration this summer, with Man City and Bayern Munich both among clubs expressing an interest.

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Enzo Maresca to work with Malo Gusto again?

Maresca’s interest in the highly rated 23-year-old is perhaps not surprising. The pair previously worked well together during their time together at Chelsea.

Maresca, the then-manager of the club, went so far as to describe Gusto as one of the club’s “main players”, as quoted by BBC Sport. He cited the France international’s “versatile” playing style as one of the side’s main strengths.

Certainly, Gusto’s ability to operate as either a right-back, wing-back or inverted full-back who is able to move into midfield during play makes him a desirable acquisition for a club like City, who could do with more options on their righthand side.

Could Chelsea struggle to hold onto top players after disappointing season?

The west London giants could be looking at a tense transfer window this summer. After finishing tenth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for European football next season, they surely run the risk of shedding their best players.

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Their most ambitious stars might be tempted to move to a club like City who, despite missing out on the top spot in the Premier League, can still claim two trophy wins this season, as well as Champions League qualification.

Other players to watch will likely be Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Joao Pedro. All three are big names who’ve played well for Chelsea, and may feel that the club’s project has failed to live up to their expectations.