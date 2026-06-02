Man United and Arsenal may have to spend close to the £80 million mark for 21-year-old

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes looks increasingly likely to become one of West Ham United’s biggest sales this summer, but the Hammers are not planning to let him go cheaply.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, West Ham value the Portuguese midfielder at roughly double the £38 million plus £4 million in add-ons they paid Southampton last summer.

That would put their asking price close to the £80 million mark, even though the club have just been relegated from the Premier League.

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Manchester United and Arsenal are both considering a move, while Paris Saint-Germain also have Fernandes on their radar.

This is a tricky situation for West Ham. On one hand, Fernandes does not have a relegation release clause, so the club are not forced to accept a cut-price deal.

West Ham United could be open to the sale of Fernandes

He is only 21, had a strong individual season, and still has plenty of room to improve. That gives West Ham a fair argument for demanding serious money.

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But on the other hand, relegation changes everything. The Guardian reported before the drop was confirmed that West Ham could need to raise more than £100 million through player sales if they went down, after the club posted a £104.2 million loss in their latest accounts.

Fernandes, Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville were all named as players likely to attract interest.

That means interested clubs will probably feel West Ham’s £80 million valuation is more of a starting point than a final price.

Man United like Fernandes as part of their midfield rebuild under Michael Carrick, while Arsenal see him as another young, technical player who could add depth to a title-winning squad.

PSG’s interest is also dangerous for West Ham because they have the money and European pull to move quickly if they decide he is a priority.

Man United and Arsenal interest in Fernandes is not surprising

Fernandes’ numbers also help his case. The Times reported that he scored five goals and provided five assists in 42 appearances this season, which is solid output for a young midfielder in a struggling side.

Fernandes is worth fighting for, but £80 million feels too high. He is talented, modern and clearly has the profile big clubs like, but West Ham are not negotiating from a position of total strength after relegation.

For Man United, he would be a smart signing at the right fee. For Arsenal, he feels more like a luxury addition. PSG may be the club most capable of pushing the price up.

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