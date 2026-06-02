Lewis Hall has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for £50m-rated Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall for this summer.

The England international has done well to establish himself as a top young full-back during his time at Newcastle, and it has seemed inevitable for a while now that even bigger clubs could soon come calling for him.

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Hall has put in some strong displays for Newcastle, particularly with his superb range of passing and ability to drift inwards, almost becoming an extra central midfield player.

Still, it’s been a disappointing season overall at St James’ Park, with Eddie Howe’s men failing to qualify for the Champions League or win another trophy like they did last year.

That could mean the likes of Hall will be tempted to look elsewhere if opportunities arise, and Man Utd remain a huge name, even if they also finished without a trophy.

Lewis Hall to replace Luke Shaw at Manchester United?

In many ways, it’s surprising that the injury-prone and inconsistent Luke Shaw has lasted as long as he has at Old Trafford, so perhaps this will finally be the summer that they replace him.

Hall could be a great option for United in that position, even if he clearly won’t come cheap as Sports View claim he’ll cost £50m.

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Given that Hall himself has also had some fitness problems, that might be a bit too steep for the Red Devils to consider paying at this moment in time.

The 21-year-old could perhaps do well to stay at Newcastle for one more year to show he can stay fit and keep on improving, but United might also feel they could really do with bringing someone like him in as soon as possible.

Perhaps much of this will hinge on what happens with Shaw, who could remain first choice for another season as he remains a quality player with plenty of experience.