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Manchester United are weighing up a £35 million bid for Borussia Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton.

According to The Mirror, United boss Michael Carrick is keen to sign a new elite centre-back this summer, having already sent club scouts to Germany to watch the robust defender in action during the final weeks of the Bundesliga campaign.

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Man United want Waldemar Anton as they look to bolster defence

The transfer pursuit comes amidst growing structural instability in the Red Devils’ backline.

Huge doubts remain over the immediate futures of United defensive duo Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Both high-profile stars have been sidelined with serious injuries over the past year, and the United hierarchy hold internal concerns about the poor long-term fitness records of both players.

United’s recruitment team knows a definitive deal is highly unlikely to be finalised before the upcoming international tournament kicks off in North America.

Man United face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, who are looking to build on their successful Europa League winning campaign.

This timeline creates an added element of risk, meaning the 29-year-old’s market value could drastically increase should he enjoy a successful World Cup run.

Germany, who suffered a humiliating group-stage elimination in 2022, are highly motivated to rebuild their international reputation and have been drawn into an intriguing Group E alongside Curaçao, the Ivory Coast, and Ecuador.

Waldemar Anton has impressed in Germany

Securing a starting spot under Julian Nagelsmann will not be an easy task for Anton, who faces incredibly stiff competition at centre-back.

However, Anton’s domestic pedigree speaks for itself. Having proved a revelation since his arrival in the Ruhr district, the rock-solid defender has consistently shut down Europe’s top attackers.

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While Anton remains under a long-term contract with Dortmund until 2028, close sources indicate he possesses a long-held ambition to play in the Premier League. With Carrick searching for reliable durability, a move to Old Trafford might prove impossible to turn down.