(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ‘close to agreeing a deal’ with Atalanta midfielder Ederson to spearhead a major structural rebuild in the center of the pitch.

Following a transition of power in the dugout, the Red Devils are moving decisively behind the scenes to secure high-quality reinforcements early in the summer transfer window.

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Man United close to signing Ederson Dos Santos

The 26-year-old Brazilian has emerged as United’s primary target to anchor the midfield under Michael Carrick.

According to a report from The Mirror, the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal with the midfielder who will replace Casemiro who left Old Trafford at the end of 25/26 season.

United’s recruitment team, led by Director of Football Jason Wilcox, moved rapidly to surpass competing interest from Atletico Madrid by presenting a massive contract proposal worth roughly €4.5 million per year.

While Atalanta initially valued him high, the fact that Éderson has entered the final year of his contract has allowed United to close in on a deal expected to rise to around £38 million.

The Europa League winner has spent four seasons developing his robust style in Serie A, and personal terms are not expected to pose any hurdle as he prepares to transition to the Premier League.

Club Apps Goals Assists Atalanta 180 16 6 Fortaleza 58 3 3 Cruzeiro 27 2 0 Corinthians 25 3 0 Salernitana 15 2 1 Total 305 26 10

Ederson Dos Santos career stats via Transfermarkt

Midfield overhaul expected at Man United this summer

The aggressive pursuit of Ederson stems from a glaring vacancy at the base of the club’s midfield hierarchy.

Legendary midfielder Casemiro officially left the club at the conclusion of the season, bowing out as a hero after a resurgent string of performances under Carrick.

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With Casemiro gone and Man United looking to sell Manuel Ugarte as well, Carrick is determined to inject energetic, press-resistant steel into his starting lineup ahead of a demanding return to the UEFA Champions League.

The midfield is expected to be centred around Kobbie Mainoo who cemented his status as a first teamer under Michael Carrick.

As per the report, Ederson is unlikely to be the club’s only midfield addition this summer with the club looking to sign at least two midfielders.

United are actively monitoring Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson have all been linked as well.