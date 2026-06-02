Mateus Fernandes in action for West Ham against Everton (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea may reportedly have been handed a transfer boost regarding West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The talented young Portugal international has just enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League, despite West Ham ultimately failing to stay up as they suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day.

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Fernandes has been on Arsenal’s radar, but BBC Sport now claim that the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield could change their transfer plans.

We’ve recently been made aware of Man United stepping up their interest in Fernandes, while Chelsea are also among his numerous suitors this summer.

Where next for Mateus Fernandes?

West Ham will no doubt be disappointed to lose a talent like Fernandes after just one season, but it’s surely going to be impossible to persuade him to stay and play his football in the Championship.

The 21-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, and he could already be ideal to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield.

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Martin Zubimendi started brightly for the Gunners this season but faded as the campaign went on, while Lewis-Skelly stepped up well in the final few matches, but remains relatively inexperienced.

Given how much football Declan Rice has played, it makes sense for Mikel Arteta to bring in more depth in that department, so Fernandes could be the perfect option.

Still, the former Southampton man could perhaps be given more of a key role at United or Chelsea.

It was a really disappointing campaign at Stamford Bridge in particular, with the Blues finishing trophyless and in 10th place in the Premier League table.

Fernandes could be ideal to give Chelsea something different in the middle of the park, especially if a big name like Enzo Fernandez decides not to stick around now that the team have dropped out of Europe.

United, meanwhile, will be bidding farewell to Casemiro at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte has been poor so could perhaps leave, with Fernandes ideal to come in as a replacement to build around for the long-term.