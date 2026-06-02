Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa during the pre-match warm-up (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is reportedly attracting transfer interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer as his future surely lies away from Villa Park.

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The talented young England international has just had another fine season for Villa, finishing with a total of 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, having also helped the club win the Europa League.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are keen on Rogers and he’d also be open to the move to the Emirates Stadium, though Man United are also lurking, so could be one to watch.

Rogers can play as a central attacking midfielder or out wide on the left, so it’s easy to imagine him being a useful addition for both the Gunners or the Red Devils next season.

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How could Morgan Rogers fit in at Arsenal?

Arsenal have just won the Premier League title, but it’s clear there’s still room for improvement after they lost the Champions League final and Carabao Cup final in the season just gone.

Mikel Arteta’s side have often been criticised for a boring playing style, so a flair player like Rogers who can contribute double figures for goals and assists makes sense as a priority.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have not been particularly consistent, so there could be a role for Rogers on the left of Arsenal’s front three, while he could also fill in centrally while Eberechi Eze moves out to the left.

What Morgan Rogers could bring to Manchester United

United also look like they still need a bit more in attack, despite spending big on an entire new front three last summer.

Matheus Cunha was one of the new arrivals, but managed just 10 goals and two assists in his first season at Old Trafford, so Rogers could be an upgrade on that left-hand side.

Alternatively, Rogers could also provide another option centrally as MUFC might soon need to think about bringing in a long-term successor for the ageing Bruno Fernandes, even if he just had a superb season again for the club, breaking the Premier League assist record with 21 goals created for his teammates.