Aston Villa players celebrate (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly weighing up his options this summer, with Leeds United among the clubs interested in him.

The 28-year-old only moved to Villa in January, and although the club are supposedly keen to keep him around as a squad player, he could perhaps do well to look at other options so he can get more game time.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Villa have the in-form Ollie Watkins as their first choice up front, so it seems unlikely that Abraham is going to be the main man in Unai Emery’s side any time soon.

According to TEAMtalk, this has led to interest from other Premier League clubs such as Leeds, Everton, and Sunderland.

Will Tammy Abraham leave Aston Villa?

It will be interesting to see if Abraham pushes for a move, or if clubs like Leeds end up testing Villa’s resolve to keep the player.

On his day, the former Chelsea man has plenty of qualities that he can bring, with a decent scoring record, as well as a good physical presence and hold-up play.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It certainly makes sense that Villa brought him in and would ideally like to have him as an option on the bench, but he also looks like someone could start for a number of other Premier League clubs.

Then again, Villa will be in the Champions League next season and have just won the Europa League, so it’s an exciting place to be right now, and Abraham might do well to stick around and fight for his place so he can play a part in their success.

Leeds could also be a good option for him, though, with Daniel Farke doing a superb job to keep the newly-promoted club in the top flight this term, whilst also showing that he can be a good manager to revive players’ careers, having done so with another slightly underrated English striker in Dominic Calvert-Lewin.