(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham have accelerated their pursuit of Manchester City winger Savinho, with newly appointed manager Roberto De Zerbi giving his full approval for the ambitious transfer.

Following a turbulent season, Spurs are prepared to back their new Italian tactician heavily in the transfer market, aiming to completely revitalise an underperforming attacking unit ahead of the new campaign.

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Paul O’Keefe shares exciting Savinho update

The north London club’s active interest has been brought to light by prominent Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe.

Responding to supporters on X regarding the club’s ongoing summer transfer strategy, O’Keefe confirmed that talks between Tottenham and Manchester City are currently active and moving behind the scenes.

When pressed by fans on whether Savinho was a target explicitly desired by the new boss, O’Keefe responded with a definitive “yeah,” confirming that De Zerbi has greenlit the deal.

Ongoing efforts / talks — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) June 1, 2026

Furthermore, when asked to gauge who the club was more likely to land between West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville and the Brazilian international, the insider provided an exciting update for the Spurs faithful, stating that “all focus is on Savinho at the moment.”

All focus is on Savinho at moment — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) June 1, 2026

Savinho would be an excellent signing under De Zerbi

Steering the recruitment drive toward Savinho represents a major statement of intent for Spurs.

The 22-year-old forward arrived at the Etihad with immense pedigree following a spectacular spell at Girona, but with City signing Antoine Semenyo, he has fallen down the pecking order.

Despite a frustrating initial adjustment period in the Premier League, Savinho’s raw profile makes him an incredibly mouth-watering prospect for De Zerbi’s high-octane, possession-based system.

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Renowned for his electric pace, flair, and elite 1v1 dribbling ability, the Brazilian thrives when isolated against full-backs out wide, a tactical staple of De Zerbi’s previous success at Brighton and Marseille.

City are believed to be holding out for a premium fee to part with the young winger, but with De Zerbi giving the board his enthusiastic blessing, Tottenham look ready to push the boat out.