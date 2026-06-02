Untouchable: Chelsea reject approaches for defender Man City & Man United appreciate

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly rejected approaches from several clubs in England and across Europe for Josh Acheampong, making it clear that the young defender is not for sale this summer.



According to Ben Jacobs, Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all appreciate the 20-year-old, but Chelsea have no intention of letting him leave.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the Blues have already turned down two approaches, with new manager Xabi Alonso viewing Acheampong as an important part of his plans.

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This is a strong statement from Chelsea, especially at a time when the club are expected to make some difficult transfer decisions.

After missing out on European football, there has been plenty of talk about possible sales, but Acheampong is being treated differently.

Chelsea have no desire to sell Acheampong

Chelsea see him as part of the future, not as someone to cash in on.

That makes sense. Acheampong is highly rated because of his versatility.

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He can play at right-back or centre-back, has good athleticism, and looks comfortable in possession.

For a manager like Alonso, who likes defenders who can step forward and help build attacks, that profile is extremely useful.

His contract also gives Chelsea control. Acheampong signed a deal running until 2029, so the club are under no pressure to sell.

That is important because when clubs like City, United and Bayern start watching a young player, things can quickly become complicated if the contract situation is weak. Chelsea have avoided that problem.

Can the youngster get playing time at Stamford Bridge?

From the player’s point of view, the key issue will be minutes. Acheampong is no longer just an academy prospect who can wait forever.

At 20, he needs a proper pathway into the first team. Reports earlier in May suggested he could consider his options if he did not feel he would get regular opportunities, but Chelsea’s latest stance suggests Alonso is ready to give him a real role.

Chelsea are absolutely right to keep Acheampong. They have spent years buying young talent from elsewhere, but sometimes the best solution is already inside the club.

If Alonso genuinely trusts him, Acheampong could save Chelsea a lot of money in the market. He gives them depth, flexibility and a homegrown player with huge upside.

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