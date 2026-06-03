Interesting detail revealed on Andoni Iraola's Liverpool contract and how he "operates"

Andoni Iraola during Liverpool vs Bournemouth at Anfield (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has reportedly insisted on signing only a two-year contract with Liverpool as he prepares to take over as the new Reds manager.

The Spanish tactician is leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract with the Cherries, and it now looks like everything is close to going through with Liverpool.

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Interestingly, it seems it was Iraola who insisted on only signing a relatively short contract with the Merseyside giants, as that’s how he “operates” at all of his clubs, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

See below for details in Jacobs’ post on X…

The short-term contract is at Andoni Iraola’s insistence. It is how the Spaniard operates with all clubs.?? https://t.co/1Mh5lVTKnO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 2, 2026

“Andoni Iraola is expected to sign a two-year contract at Liverpool. Verbal terms in place, as reported earlier,” Jacobs said, before later following up: “The short-term contract is at Andoni Iraola’s insistence. It is how the Spaniard operates with all clubs.”

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Andoni Iraola to replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager, but for how long?

Iraola looks set to be the man to come in and replace Arne Slot after his recent LFC exit, but should fans have any cause for concern about the 43-year-old being reluctant to commit for the long term?

Manager Wins Draws Losses Win % Iraola (B’mouth) 47 40 40 37.0 Slot (Liverpool) 66 19 28 58.4

Jacobs insists this is just how Iraola operates, and it seems Liverpool themselves have been content to go along with that, though it will be interesting to see if this becomes a problem further down the line.

Bournemouth would surely have preferred to have more control over Iraola’s future this summer, but his contract ran down, allowing him to move on, so perhaps something similar could happen after two years at Anfield.

On the other hand, if Iraola does well with the Reds, they will surely get the opportunity to extend his contract and persuade him to carry on with what has the potential to be an exciting project.

There aren’t that many bigger clubs out there, so it would arguably only be the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona who’d be tempting for Iraola to leave Liverpool for, if they were to ever show an interest in him.