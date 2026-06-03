Andoni Iraola could start Liverpool reign by beating Man United to £80m signing

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes ahead of a possible summer move, and the timing makes the story even more interesting.
According to TEAMtalk, the 21-year-old is on Liverpool’s radar after West Ham’s relegation to the Championship.
Manchester United are also interested, even after agreeing a £35 million deal to sign Éderson from Atalanta.
But from a Liverpool point of view, Fernandes could become a symbolic signing, especially with Andoni Iraola close to becoming the club’s next manager.
Iraola is widely expected to take over at Anfield after Arne Slot’s exit, and if the deal is completed soon, Liverpool will want to move quickly in the transfer market.
Andoni Iraola could make Fernandes his first signing
Fernandes could potentially become his first signing at the club, which would immediately give the new manager a young, energetic midfielder to help shape his system.
That makes sense because Iraola likes players who can run, press, play quickly and handle transitions. Fernandes fits that kind of profile.
He is technically sharp, mobile and comfortable carrying the ball through midfield.
At just 21, he also has plenty of room to develop, which fits Liverpool’s need to refresh the squad without simply signing older stop-gap players.
West Ham, however, will not make this easy. Even after relegation, they reportedly want around £80 million for Fernandes.
Liverpool face competition from Man United
That is a huge number, especially for a player still developing. But the Hammers are expected to consider offers because they need to raise funds following their drop into the Championship.
Man United’s interest adds another layer. Michael Carrick has already secured Éderson, but United still want more midfield quality.
Fernandes would give them a younger, more creative option. That means Liverpool may have to move fast if Iraola truly wants him.
Fernandes would be a very interesting first signing for Iraola at Liverpool. He would not arrive as a finished superstar, but he has the energy and technical ability to grow into a major player.
The only problem is the price. £80 million feels too high, especially when Liverpool also need to strengthen other areas.
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Another club wanting to pick him up on the cheap. Fernandes is probably worth closer to £100M, and the level of interest shows that. LFC can either pay the asking price or [insert appropriate word] off.
Yes quite agree, why should he be worth less just because we we relegated.
And ye we are desperate to get our finances sorted, but not to let a player who is in his prime go for less than 80 million
Come on you so called top clubs,cough up or shut up