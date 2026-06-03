Andre Onana U-turn puts Man United in awkward situation ahead of pre-season

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

André Onana is expected to return to Manchester United for pre-season, even though his long-term future at Old Trafford remains far from clear.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Trabzonspor are still interested in keeping the Cameroon goalkeeper after his loan spell in Turkey, but nothing is advanced yet.

For now, Onana is said to be content to rejoin Michael Carrick’s squad while United and his representatives work out what happens next.

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The goalkeeper has returned to United after his time with Trabzonspor ended, but he is not believed to be part of Carrick’s main plans for the new season.

This is a slightly awkward situation for everyone involved. Onana joined Man United from Inter Milan in 2023 for around £43.8 million, but his spell at the club has never fully settled.

Andre Onana failed to make impact at Man United

There were big expectations when he arrived, especially because of his ball-playing ability, but mistakes and inconsistency damaged his position at Old Trafford.

His loan move to Trabzonspor gave him a chance to reset. The Turkish club were impressed by him, with reports saying he made 30 appearances and helped them win the Turkish Super Cup.

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Trabzonspor would be open to bringing him back, but his wages are a major issue.

His salary is already around £120,000 per week and is reportedly set to rise after United qualified for the Champions League.

That makes any deal complicated. United want to move him on, but finding a club willing to cover his salary will not be easy.

Trabzonspor may prefer another loan, while Besiktas have also been mentioned as interested, though they have similar concerns over the financial package.

Michael Carrick has made up his mind

From Carrick’s point of view, the goalkeeper position already looks different. Senne Lammens is now viewed as United’s first-choice keeper after impressing, while Altay Bayindir could leave and Tom Heaton has signed a one-year extension.

United should try to find a clean solution for Onana as early as possible. Bringing him back for pre-season is fine, but it cannot become a long-running distraction.

Onana is not a bad goalkeeper, but United does not feel like the right environment for him anymore. Too much has happened, and Carrick clearly seems to be moving in another direction.

For Onana, returning to Trabzonspor could make sense if the money can be sorted. He played regularly there, felt wanted, and rebuilt some confidence.

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