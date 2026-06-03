Nicolo Tresoldi has been linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal have previously been linked with Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, but they may now face strong competition for his signature.

The talented young German forward has previously been mentioned as a target for the Gunners by Tuttomercatoweb, but it may be that their interest has cooled since then.

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The latest from the Athletic is that Tresoldi is attracting interest from Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund ahead of this summer.

The report does not mention Arsenal, though it’s suggested that there may be others in the Premier League who are looking at the 21-year-old.

Who is Nicolo Tresoldi?

Tresoldi is not the biggest name in world football, but he’s starting to establish himself as a big prospect for the future after 23 goals in all competitions for Brugge this season.

Also eligible to play for Italy, it looks like Tresoldi’s future is with the German national team, with Julian Nagelsmann praising his “special nose for goal” (quote via the Athletic), despite ultimately not selecting him for his World Cup squad this year.

Tresoldi was previously on the books of Hannover, while he also has an impressive record of 12 goals in 24 appearances for Germany Under-21s.

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It will be interesting to see where Tresoldi ends up next, but it seems clear he’s going to have plenty of options available to him this summer.

Nicolo Tresoldi to Arsenal or Aston Villa?

Tresoldi looks like he could have it in him to develop into a fine player for a big club like Arsenal, but perhaps that move would be coming a bit soon for him this summer.

The youngster would be under pressure to hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium, with manager Mikel Arteta likely to be on a mission next season to retain the Premier League title and try to go one further in the Champions League after that agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Tresoldi could therefore do well to choose more of a ‘stepping stone’ club like Villa or Dortmund, who tend to sell their star names later on once there’s the chance to make a significant profit.

Villa are also in the Champions League themselves and just won the Europa League, so that could surely be seen as a tempting project for Tresoldi, while he’d also likely have the chance to play more often there.