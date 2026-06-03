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Arsenal are reportedly in talks to sign Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, with the 16-year-old attracting serious attention from some of the biggest clubs in England and Europe.



According to Ben Jacobs, several top sides have made approaches for the teenager, and Leicester are believed to have received as many as eight formal enquiries.

Arsenal are among the clubs pushing hardest, but this is already shaping up to be a competitive race.

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Monga is viewed as one of the brightest young attacking talents in English football.

Despite his age, he has already been involved at senior level for Leicester and has shown flashes of the pace, confidence and directness that make scouts take notice quickly.

Arsenal’s interest fits their wider recruitment strategy.

Arsenal ready to invest in young talent this summer

Mikel Arteta’s side have been investing heavily in young talent, not just for the academy but for the long-term first-team picture.

The club already have exciting prospects like Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, and Monga would add another high-upside attacker to that group.

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Reports have also suggested Arsenal see him as part of their next generation, especially as they continue looking for more quality in wide areas.

The Sun reported that Monga has made 28 first-team appearances for Leicester, scoring once and assisting twice.

The fee could become complicated. Monga may cost more than £10 million, which is a lot for a 16-year-old, but not unusual when elite clubs are competing for a top prospect.

The transfer may face some complications

If no agreement is reached between clubs, the transfer could end up going to a tribunal to decide the compensation fee.

That tribunal possibility makes this different from a normal transfer.

Leicester will feel they deserve strong compensation after developing him, while Arsenal and other clubs may believe the fee should reflect his age and contract situation rather than his potential ceiling.

Arsenal should absolutely explore this deal, but they need to be patient with Monga. He is clearly talented, but he is still only 16.

The worst thing would be to sign him and immediately treat him like a first-team solution.

This feels like a smart long-term move rather than a headline signing for next season.

If Arsenal can convince him there is a clear pathway, not just academy football, but genuine development towards the senior team, they could have a real gem.

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