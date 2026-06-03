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Arsenal are interested in signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the La Liga club, and the Gunners are determined to get the deal done. According to reports from AS, Arsenal are prepared to open talks with Atletico Madrid regarding a summer move.

They value the player at €150 million, and it will be interesting to see whether they can convince the Spanish club to sell. It is no secret that Arsenal need more quality in the attacking unit. Signing a top-quality striker could make a big difference for them.

Even though they invested a lot of money in Viktor Gyokeres, they need a technically gifted centre forward who can create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net consistently. The Swedish International has been inconsistent, and his overall football ability has been mediocre.

Alvarez has 29 goal contributions this season, and he could prove to be an outstanding option for Arsenal. He could transform them in the attack and help them dominate European football next season.

Arsenal have won the Premier League title this season and finished as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League. They would like to go all the way in the European competition. They need top-class players in order for that to happen.

If they manage to sign the former Manchester City striker, it could be a game-changer for them. Meanwhile, the player has shown his quality at Manchester City in England, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to return to the Premier League.

The player has also been linked with PSG and Barcelona. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.