Kai Havertz of Arsenal (L) attempts for a goal by header during a pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford was on loan at Barcelona last season, and he wants to join them permanently this summer.

Barcelona have the option to make the move permanent for €30 million, but they are unwilling to pay that price. Manchester United have not lowered their demands yet, and the player has been linked with other clubs.

However, a report from SPORT claims that the player is determined to join Barcelona and the Spanish champions were hoping to sign him on loan once again. However, Manchester United are looking to sell the player permanently. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Rashford was outstanding for Barcelona last season, and he recorded 28 goal contributions across all competitions. He was an important player for Barcelona, and they need to keep him at the club. They need a dynamic attacker like him who can slot anywhere across the front three and perform at a high-level.

The report from the Spanish publication claims that Arsenal and Tottenham have made enquiries for the 28-year-old Manchester United attacker. However, he’s unwilling to listen to offers from any other club. He is desperate to join Barcelona. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal and Tottenham could use more creativity in the final third. The 28-year-old is a versatile attacker who can operate centrally or on either flank. He would have helped create opportunities, and he could’ve scored important goals for them. The development will come as a blow for either club, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move on to other targets now.

Meanwhile, Rashford does not have a feature at Manchester United, and they will look to sort out his future quickly.