The Athletic confirms midfielder Guardiola called 'unbelievable' is a Man United target

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as another possible option in their summer rebuild.



According to The Athletic, the 22-year-old is in talks with Bournemouth over a new contract, even though his current deal already runs until 2028.

However, as things stand, an extension is viewed as unlikely. United have made enquiries to understand the cost of a possible deal, with Michael Carrick still keen to add more quality and depth in midfield.

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Scott has quietly become one of Bournemouth’s most important young players.

After joining from Bristol City, he has grown into a technically sharp, energetic midfielder who can carry the ball, play through pressure and link midfield to attack.

Bournemouth enjoyed a brilliant season, finishing sixth and qualifying for the Europa League, and Scott was one of the players who helped raise the level of the team.

Bournemouth have no desire to sell Scott

The Guardian reported that Bournemouth are determined to keep Scott, Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan this summer after their strong campaign.

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For Man United, the interest makes sense. United have already agreed a deal for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, but Carrick is not expected to stop there.

United still want to strengthen further in midfield, with names like Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson also linked.

Scott would be a different type of signing. He is not a pure defensive midfielder and not just a creative No.10 either.

Scott would be a valuable addition to Man United

He is more of a modern No.8 who can move with the ball, press, rotate positions and help United play with more control.

That profile could suit Carrick’s system, especially if United want younger players who can develop over several seasons.

The contract situation is the interesting part. Bournemouth want to tie him down, but if Scott does not extend, clubs will sense an opening.

His deal running until 2028 means Bournemouth are not under pressure, so United would still need to pay a serious fee.

Pep Guardiola called Scott ‘unvelievable‘ after Manchester City faced Bristol City, long before Scott became established in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

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