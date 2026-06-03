Adam Wharton celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

The 28 year-old striker will be out of contract next summer and he’s likely to be on the move.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has revealed to Football Insider: “It’s going to be difficult for Palace to keep Mateta. “They could offer him a new contract, on the wages he was asking for before, and see if that goes anywhere, although it’s still unlikely at this stage. “If they can’t agree new terms, they’re going to have to sell him because they definitely don’t want to lose him for free, but in an ideal world they would love him to extend.”

The player has also been heavily linked with an exit in the past. He has been a key player for the Eagles since joining the club. The French attacker has 62 goals and 14 assists to his name during his time at the Premier League club, and his departure would be a blow for the club.

He helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League this past season by scoring the match-winning goal in the final.

A player of his quality and experience would be a huge miss for Crystal Palace. They are hoping to agree on a new deal with the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him.

They have secured European football for the upcoming campaign, and that could play a key role in convincing the striker. Crystal Palace already lack depth in their attacking unit, and losing their best attacker would be a huge blow.

Crystal Palace will be without Oliver Glasner next season. They must do everything in their power to keep their key players at the club. The French attacker is one of the first names on the team sheet at the London club, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.