Éderson to Man United: Why Atalanta's engine is Carrick's perfect first signing

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s rebuild under Michael Carrick is officially underway.



Following his permanent appointment in late May, Carrick and sporting director Jason Wilcox have moved swiftly to secure their first signing of the summer, agreeing a £38.8m deal with Atalanta for Brazilian midfielder Éderson.

Set to arrive at Old Trafford ahead of the 2026/27 season, the 26-year-old is exactly the profile of player United need to anchor their new era.

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With Casemiro departing following the expiration of his contract and Manuel Ugarte struggling to cement his place, United’s midfield required an immediate injection of dynamism and tactical intelligence.

Éderson fits this mould perfectly. Operating primarily as a holding midfielder, he possesses the box-to-box engine needed to thrive in the high-octane environment of the Premier League.

He brings a rare blend of physical resilience and technical composure.

During the closing months of the 2025/26 Serie A campaign, his reliability was elite.

Éderson would bring defensive quality to Man United

To understand exactly what United are buying, we need to look at his underlying metrics from his final season in Italy.

Defensive Metrics (Per 90) Éderson (25/26) Serie A Midfield Avg Percentile Rank Tackles Won 2.9 2.1 88th Interceptions 1.6 1.1 82nd Duel Win Rate 58.2% 51.0% 91st Recoveries 7.4 5.8 94th

(Source: Opta / FBref – Data as of June 2026)

Carrick’s United is built on stability, fluid transitions, and calm possession, traits the manager himself embodied as a player.

Éderson is incredibly well-equipped for this system. At Atalanta, his tactical flexibility allowed him to act as the perfect foil for different midfield partners, effortlessly bridging the gap between defence and attack.

Possession Metrics (Per 90) Éderson (25/26) Serie A Midfield Avg Percentile Rank Pass Completion 88.5% 82.1% 86th Progressive Passes 6.5 4.8 89th Passes into Final Third 5.2 3.7 85th

His former coach Tiago Nunes praised his ability to excel in “a high-speed transition game” while finding “the best interpretation of space.”

This is exactly what Carrick needs alongside Kobbie Mainoo. While Mainoo provides the progressive carrying and close-control magic, Éderson will offer the necessary steel and positional discipline to stymie counter-attacks, allowing United to push higher up the pitch without leaving the back four exposed.

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Red Devils need major rebuild to compete next season

As United prepare for their return to the Champions League, securing a midfielder with extensive European experience for an initial £38.8m represents brilliant business.

Éderson is not just a Casemiro replacement; he is a statement of intent, promising to be a foundational piece in Michael Carrick’s Old Trafford revolution.

This is the type of signing United should be making more often.

Ederson is experienced, entering his prime, tactically reliable and not ridiculously overpriced by today’s market.

He may not sell shirts like a superstar forward, but he could make the whole team function better.

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