Just in: 13-goal attacker is ready to reject Arsenal move in favour of Paris Saint-German

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in Eli Junior Kroupi makes complete sense, but this already feels like one of those transfer stories where the Gunners may have to decide very quickly whether they are serious or simply watching from a distance.



According to Footmercato, Kroupi’s preferred move would be to Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves Bournemouth this summer.

That is a major detail because once a young French attacker dreams of PSG, it becomes very difficult for other clubs to change the direction of the deal.

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Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked, while Bournemouth are reportedly demanding around €100 million for the teenager.

From an Arsenal point of view, it is easy to see why Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta would be interested.

Kroupi has just had a ridiculous debut Premier League season for Bournemouth, scoring 13 league goals at just 19 years old.

Kroupi helped Arsenal win the Premier League title

Even more interestingly, he scored against both Arsenal and Manchester City, with his goal against City helping Arsenal seal the Premier League title.

That alone makes him a player Arsenal fans will remember. In a strange way, he has already played a small part in Arsenal history without even wearing the shirt.

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Arsenal should admire Kroupi, monitor him closely, but not get dragged into a €100m emotional bidding war.

He is clearly a huge talent, and his ceiling looks frighteningly high, but Arsenal are now in a position where they need players who can instantly push them closer to Champions League glory.

After winning the Premier League and finishing runners-up in Europe, this is not the time for half-measures.

Kroupi would be an exciting signing, no doubt. He is young, Premier League-proven, sharp in the box and already showing maturity beyond his age.

Should the Gunners spend big on the Bournemouth attacker?

Under Arteta, he could develop into one of Europe’s best forwards. But at €100m, Arsenal would not just be buying potential, they would be taking a massive gamble.

The bigger issue is PSG. If the player genuinely has his heart set on Paris, Arsenal should be very careful.

The club have worked too hard in recent years to build a serious, focused project. They do not need to beg players to choose them.

Arsenal should want players who are fully convinced by the Emirates, Arteta and the direction of the team.

Kroupi is special, but Arsenal’s next big attacking signing has to be perfect.

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