Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Largie Ramazani has had an impressive loan spell with Valencia, but he is set to return to his parent club this summer.

The player has not sorted out his long-term future yet, and it remains to be seen where he ends up next season. It will be interesting to see if Leeds United is willing to keep him at the club next season.

They could use more quality in the attacking unit, and the Belgian attacker would be a very useful option for them. The 25-year-old did quite well with the Spanish club and registered eight goal contributions. Valencia are still monitoring his situation, and they could look to sign him permanently this summer.

According to Eldesmarque, Ron Gourlay has travelled to England, and he will hold talks with the Premier League club regarding a move for Ramazani.

Leeds United paid around €10 million to sign the player and Valencia will be able to get the deal done if the English club is prepared to sell him for a fee of around €3-4 million.

He was a key player for the club last season, and it is not surprising that Valencia wants to make the move permanent. He does not have a future at Leeds United, and the player will be excited about the possibility of returning to the Spanish club as well. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Leeds United need to add more quality to the attacking unit. They finished in mid-table this season, and they will be hoping to establish themselves as a Premier League regular. They need to keep improving the team. Adding more quality in the final third would be a wise decision. They need someone who will add pace, flair and unpredictability from the wide areas. They will need to invest in a quality striker as well.