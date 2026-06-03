Leeds will receive much-needed funds before the end of the season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Southampton attacker Leo Scienza has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and he is keen on joining Leeds United.

According to Mick Brown on Football Insider, the 27-year-old could now be on the move after Southampton’s spy-gate controversy. He has been quite impressive in the Championship with Southampton, and he was hoping to get them promoted.

“Somebody like Scienza, who has interest from top clubs like Leeds, it could be really hard to keep hold of him if that interest comes to anything. “The player himself will be keen to make the move and the club might not have a choice. “This is the issue with remaining in the Championship because they may well get promoted next year, but a lot of the players won’t want to stick around. “Scienza isn’t the only one, there are a few who Premier League clubs will be looking at, and if the money is right then Southampton will struggle.”

However, they failed to achieve promotion after being excluded from the play-offs due to the spy-gate controversy. Scienza could now look to move on in order to play in the top flight, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United can get the deal done.

According to Mick Brown from Football Insider, Leeds are keen on signing the 27-year-old Southampton attacker. They need more quality in their attacking unit, and Scienza could prove an excellent addition. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The opportunity to join Leeds United will be exciting for him. Leeds are looking to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League, and they need to keep improving the team. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done.

Scienza scored 10 goals last season and picked up 10 assists as well. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Leeds United in the final third.