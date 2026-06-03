Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, claps the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they have made their move to sign the Moroccan playmaker Ayyoub Bouaddi.

According to a report from Africa Foot, Arsenal have already made their move for the 18-year-old midfielder by submitting a substantial offer of €60 million.

However, LOSC Lille has now turned around the offer. They are unwilling to sanction his departure this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been following the player closely and scouting him for several months. They believe he has the potential to become a top-class player.

Arsenal will have to come back with an improved offer in order to convince the French outfit. The report claims that a minimum of €70 million might be required to sign the Moroccan playmaker.

Arsenal could use more technical ability and creativity in the team. The 18-year-old will help create opportunities for his teammates and open up deep defences with his passing, vision and execution in the final third. He can operate as a central or attacking midfielder.

He has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join Arsenal will be exciting for him. The report claims that Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also monitoring his situation.

Arsenal face intense competition for his signature, and it is no surprise that the French outfit is unwilling to sanction his departure easily. Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay a premium. Moving to the Premier League could be exciting for the 18-year-old, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.