(Photo by Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Elliot Anderson transfer saga has officially began with Nottingham Forest turning down the first bid from Manchester City.

Anderson is one of the most sought-after players going into the summer transfer window with several top clubs after him including the two Manchester clubs.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Man City see opening bid rejected for Elliot Anderson

According to a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester City have officially made an opening offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. While Forest were quick to reject the initial bid, City’s pursuit of the England international remains ongoing.

The City Ground club are under no pressure to sell cheaply and will look to secure the best possible deal for the 23-year-old if he is to leave this summer.

The benchmark for elite Premier League midfielders has skyrocketed over the last few windows; fellow midfield stars Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Declan Rice all moved for fees in excess of £100 million.

In particular, the £105 million total package that Arsenal agreed to pay West Ham for Rice in July 2023 is viewed by some industry insiders as the baseline price any suitor would need to beat in guaranteed figures to land Anderson.

The groundwork for potential talks may have already been laid at the highest level.

The report claims that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak spoke at UEFA’s Champions League dinner in Budapest last Thursday, an event attended by numerous senior figures in football.

However, it adds that there are no suggestion the two executives actively negotiated a deal for Anderson during the dinner.

Any successful move for Anderson would add to a massive summer of transition at the Etihad Stadium.

City are already navigating a period of monumental change following the departure of Pep Guardiola after a legendary 10-year tenure, alongside the exits of experienced dressing-room leaders John Stones and Bernardo Silva.

Man United still desperate to sign Anderson

Manchester United have also held a long-standing interest in the Forest star as they look to rebuild their own midfield.

In fact, one of the reasons behind Man City’s early move for Anderson could be to get the deal wrapped up as soon as possible.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Romano revealed last week that Man City are pushing hard for the England midfielder as they are aware of Man United who are ‘calling and calling‘ for Anderson.