(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing a massive summer transfer bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, according to reports from the popular Spanish sports show El Chiringuito (via Gazetaexpress).

The 25/26 season runners up are reportedly willing to invest a staggering €90 million to secure the signature of the Uruguayan international.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of Man City’s primary transfer targets as they look to inject world-class energy and tactical flexibility into the City midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Man City want Federico Valverde

Manchester City highly value Valverde’s unique profile, viewing him as the ideal engine to drive their tactical setup.

Renowned across Europe for his relentless work rate, positional versatility, and ability to impact both defensive and attacking phases, the midfielder fits City’s demanding system perfectly.

City’s recruitment team is keen to capitalise on any potential unrest in the Spanish capital. Landing a player of Valverde’s caliber would represent a massive statement of intent.

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain after recent fall out

While Valverde has long been considered virtually untouchable at the Santiago Bernabéu, his long-term future with the Spanish giants has suddenly been thrown into serious doubt.

Speculation about a move has intensified following a highly publicised training ground bust-up with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni in early May.

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The heated altercation reportedly resulted in Valverde suffering a head injury that required stitches at a local hospital.

Although both players have since downplayed the severity of the incident and called it a “small obstacle,” Real Madrid took swift disciplinary action, hitting each midfielder with a hefty €500,000 internal fine.

With rumors persisting that sections of the dressing room remain fractured over the drama, City believe there is a genuine window of opportunity.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will entertain negotiations for the powerhouse midfielder, or if the Merengues will flatly reject the €90 million approach from England.