A Manchester United done deal has been announced (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have confirmed the permanent sale of Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli after he spent the season on loan with the Serie A club.

An official statement on Man Utd’s official site this morning has announced Hojlund’s departure, just three years after he made the move to Old Trafford from Atalanta.

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The Denmark international spent just two seasons in the Red Devils’ first-team, scoring 26 goals in 95 appearances in total.

It’s fair to say things didn’t really work out as expected when United first announced Hojlund’s arrival back in the summer of 2023, when it looked like they were signing an outstanding young talent for the long term.

What Manchester United said when they signed Rasmus Hojlund

In their 2023 confirmation report, United carried quotes from former director John Murtough, who said: “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group.

“Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform. Everyone across the club will ensure that he is given the time and all the support required to reach his immense potential.”

It’s funny how things work out, with Hojlund never really given that “time” or “support” to fulfil his potential, as he quite quickly struggled form, and subsequently found himself in and out of the side.

This then led to Hojlund being loaned out in 2025, and then sold in 2026, two years before the end of the contract he signed when he first joined.

Rasmus Hojlund joins long list of United flops

In fairness, Hojlund is far from the first and surely won’t be the last of big names to flop at United in this difficult post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

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Other major signings such as Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Antony, and Joshua Zirkzee didn’t work out either.

Hojlund will hope, however, that he can revive his career with Napoli, just as others who’ve recently left United have been able to do, including Scott McTominay, who is also at Napoli.