(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United have paused contract talks with club captain Bruno Fernandes as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe prioritises new signings first, according to a report from The Mirror.

The Old Trafford hierarchy has put the midfielder’s contract renewal on the back burner for the summer window.

Fernandes is about to enter the final year of his current £250,000-a-week deal, though the club retains a safety net with an option to trigger a 12-month extension.

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United pause Bruno Fernandes contract talks

Despite putting the brakes on negotiations, United chiefs remain completely relaxed about the situation.

Before jetting off to North America with the Portugal squad for the World Cup, the playmaker held positive discussions with senior club figures and assured them that his immediate future remains at Old Trafford.

As per the report, the Man United hierarchy are confident that the Portuguese star will stay for the foreseeable future, intending to revisit and open negotiations for a new, improved deal before the end of 2026.

While it is a risk, given that his current contract includes a £55 million release clause, the club bosses are highly confident no rival team will match it due to his age and high wage demands.

Ratcliffe’s focus is instead fixed entirely on refreshing the squad under manager Michael Carrick.

Fernandes had a record-breaking season with Man United

United’s relaxed posture comes on the heels of another spectacular, record-breaking campaign from their captain.

Fernandes served as the undisputed heartbeat of the team during the 2025–26 season, carrying the creative burden and guiding the club back into a Champions League qualification spot.

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He broke the all-time Premier League record for the most assists in a single campaign with 21, surpassing Thierry Henry (02/03) and Kevin de Bruyne (2019/20).

His elite performances have made him indispensable to Carrick’s tactical setup. However, INEOS is determined to reduce the team’s over-reliance on their aging talisman.

With a £38m deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson already wrapped up, shelving Fernandes’s contract extension allows the recruitment team to exhaust its resources on building a younger, more dynamic supporting cast around him before rewarding the skipper later in the year.