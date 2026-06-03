Ederson, Man United logo, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Manchester United look to be closing in on the signing of Ederson from Atalanta, but he’s likely to only be their first midfield signing this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X, Romano made it clear that Man Utd are planning a second midfield signing, with Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving Old Trafford this summer.

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Ederson looks like an exciting addition to the Red Devils squad after his fine form during his time in Serie A, but the Brazil international won’t be enough on his own.

See below for details as Romano says this deal is almost certainly going to be just the first of two new additions in midfield in this transfer window…

? Éderson will only be the first midfield signing at Man United, at least another one has been planned. Casemiro and Ugarte to leave so #MUFC will add one more, could be two under certain conditions. ? https://t.co/2Znubkw6dt pic.twitter.com/N4z3EecxuQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

“Ederson will only be the first midfield signing at Man United, at least another one has been planned. Casemiro and Ugarte to leave so #MUFC will add one more, could be two under certain conditions,” the Italian journalist said.

Ederson set for Manchester United, but who could join next?

Ederson is a fine all-rounder in the middle of the park, capable of doing his defensive work as well as bringing the ball forward.

The 26-year-old will probably be given a more defensive role at United, as it would make sense for him to be seen as a replacement for the departing Casemiro, while Ugarte is also more defensively-minded.

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MUFC have both Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo as more advanced midfield players who focus on scoring and assisting, so the club’s second midfielder signing will also probably be a similar style of player.

Adam Wharton is one name to be linked with United by the Sun and others, while there’s also been plenty of talk about battling Manchester City for Elliot Anderson, as per Give Me Sport and others.

Midfield makes sense as a priority for United this summer, but it will also be interesting to see if they’re tempted to strengthen other areas of their squad, as they could arguably also improve on one or two players in defence and attack.