(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United officials have flown to London to engage in high-level discussions with West Ham regarding the potential transfer of Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

According to reports circulating on social media, including updates from prominent insider account on X, the Old Trafford hierarchy made the journey to the capital today.

The sudden movement marks a significant escalation in interest, with both clubs reportedly keen to iron out a resolution early in the summer window.

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Man United ready to submit official bid in next 48 hours for Mateus Fernandes

The face-to-face meeting in London is geared toward finalising structural payment terms. Should those negotiations prove successful, Manchester United are expected to submit an official opening bid for the 21-year-old midfielder within the next 48 hours, as reported by the account.

West Ham find themselves in a precarious bargaining position following their recent relegation to the Championship.

Despite landing Fernandes from Southampton just last year in a deal exceeding £40 million, the Hammers are faced with balancing their finances in the second tier.

However, the London club will not let their prize asset go cheaply; internal discussions suggest West Ham value the youngster at up to £70 million to £80 million, which leaves a sizeable gap for United to negotiate down.

United face competition from rivals Liverpool, with reports stating that incoming manager Andoni Iraola wants to make him his first signing at the club.

Arsenal are also linked with the young midfielder while there is interest from Chelsea as well.

Man United have already signed Ederson from Atalanta

This aggressive pursuit of Fernandes comes just as United completed their first major piece of business for the summer.

The Red Devils have already wrapped up a £38 million deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Éderson from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

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The 26-year-old agreed to a four-year contract at Old Trafford, making him the landmark first signing of the Michael Carrick era.

With veteran midfielder Casemiro departing and Manuel Ugarte also heavily linked with a move away, United are intent on totally rebuilding their engine room.

Landing Ederson was step one, but the recruitment team’s trip to London signals that their summer spending spree is far from finished.